Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $230.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,859 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

