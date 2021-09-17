Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insmed were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth $268,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of INSM opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.