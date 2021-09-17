Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 32,110 Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) by 27.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Itamar Medical were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,592,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Itamar Medical by 686.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 332,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $8,981,000. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89. Itamar Medical Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $488.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITMR. Cowen lowered shares of Itamar Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Itamar Medical Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.