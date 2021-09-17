American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 445.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

