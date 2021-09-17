American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 917 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average of $164.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.95 and a 52 week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.55.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

