American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,783 Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter worth about $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 11,291.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 166,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 101.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

NYSE SNP opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $38.18 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.4742 per share. This is a positive change from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.78%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP).

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.