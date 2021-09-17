American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after buying an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after purchasing an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,898,000 after purchasing an additional 242,670 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,619,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of RYN opened at $37.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 0.94. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

