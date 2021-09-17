Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Sells $1,134,680.00 in Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TBIO opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.
Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.
About Translate Bio
