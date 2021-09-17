Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Sells $1,134,680.00 in Stock

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,134,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TBIO opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,693,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184,100 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,382,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,772 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $18,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,703,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,068,000 after buying an additional 960,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Translate Bio by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 610,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

About Translate Bio

