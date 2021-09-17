Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 6,000 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,770 ($101.52) to GBX 7,210 ($94.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,910 ($90.28) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,940 ($77.61).

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,892.50 ($63.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,691.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,863.79. The stock has a market cap of £79.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a GBX 404.10 ($5.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $288.63. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total value of £289.10 ($377.71).

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

