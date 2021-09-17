Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €14.10 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.42 ($14.61).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

