Analysts Expect American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $5.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

AEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

