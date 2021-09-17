Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €282.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €270.18 ($317.86).

ETR:LIN opened at €264.55 ($311.24) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €258.66 and its 200-day moving average price is €244.94. Linde has a 52 week low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a 52 week high of €271.55 ($319.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The stock has a market cap of $136.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

