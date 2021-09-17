Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.06. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: Call Option

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.