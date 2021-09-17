Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.40 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €85.12 ($100.14).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €84.82 ($99.79) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €78.06. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

