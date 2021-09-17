Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.37 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Sonos worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 70.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at $607,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at $2,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SONO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SONO opened at $36.58 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

