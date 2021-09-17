Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$49.62, with a volume of 1500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$49.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$44.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.3916699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

