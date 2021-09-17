Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 8.3%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.11. 8,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 114,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 173,053 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

