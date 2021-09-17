C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Insider Sells $1,526,400.00 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) insider Houman Behzadi sold 30,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 361,608 shares in the company, valued at $18,398,615.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Houman Behzadi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C3.ai alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72.

On Monday, August 16th, Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $746,053.52.

On Friday, July 9th, Houman Behzadi sold 70,000 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $4,085,200.00.

Shares of AI stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a PE ratio of -55.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.