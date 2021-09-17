TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 5.4%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.36 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 241,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,171,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

TAL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,886 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,873,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 118.1% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,981,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,045 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.