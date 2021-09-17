Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Up 9.7%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s share price shot up 9.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.85. 47,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,399,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 28.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 55.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,218,000 after acquiring an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.