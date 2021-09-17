JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora A/S from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY opened at $33.69 on Thursday. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4018 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

