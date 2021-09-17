Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBVA. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.77 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,869,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,978,000 after purchasing an additional 168,135 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 575,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67,503 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 366,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 76,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

