Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,944,701.64 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 83,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $1,944,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 89,864 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.98 per share, with a total value of $1,975,210.72.

On Friday, September 10th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.11 per share, with a total value of $753,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 33,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $870,836.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 31,200 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.76 per share, with a total value of $834,912.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $1,674,400.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 37,038 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $858,170.46.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 28,709 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $644,229.96.

On Monday, August 23rd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $1,236,468.10.

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

NYSE MYOV opened at $22.18 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.68.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYOV. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,239,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,302 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 41.0% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,054,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,290,000 after purchasing an additional 597,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 102,961 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

