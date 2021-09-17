Insider Buying: DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Major Shareholder Purchases 152,400 Shares of Stock

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Landmark Dividend Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Landmark Dividend Llc bought 1,350 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $22,275.00.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.91.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $377,848,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $119,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

