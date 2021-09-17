Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,193,925.84 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 20,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $2,193,925.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,737,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,397,896.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,587 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,877,648.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,790 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $1,452,304.50.

On Friday, September 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,094 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $1,496,644.20.

On Monday, August 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,090 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,042,196.10.

On Friday, August 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $2,225,733.69.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48.

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $2,845,178.28.

SSTK opened at $117.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.08. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $118.38.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on SSTK. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

