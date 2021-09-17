Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

OTCMKTS:FQVTF opened at $32.10 on Thursday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $27.95 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.