Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Short Interest Update

Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARHH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHH opened at $7.77 on Friday. Assure has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of -97.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. Assure had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assure will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

