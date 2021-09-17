Piper Sandler Raises Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $17.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

PARR opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,695,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,866,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 10.9% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 852,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,343,000 after buying an additional 83,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Par Pacific by 46.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 61,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.