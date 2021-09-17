Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,526 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $386,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

FARO stock opened at $68.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.33. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.89 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.58.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

