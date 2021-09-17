Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,998 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 488.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,383,910 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PATK opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

