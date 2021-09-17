Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $2,261,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $46.06 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.