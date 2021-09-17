Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 240,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $26.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTG. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

