Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,702 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Encore Capital Group worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the second quarter worth $278,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 58.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $47.21 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $50.05. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
