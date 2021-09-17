US Bancorp DE Buys 809 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,838,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,502,000 after purchasing an additional 697,991 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,341,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,305,000 after purchasing an additional 290,739 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,705,000 after purchasing an additional 616,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

