US Bancorp DE Acquires 257 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORA. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

NYSE ORA opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

