agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Major Shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, Sells 17,904,257 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $518,865,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AGL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.19. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

