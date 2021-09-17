10,500 Shares in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IIF. GP Brinson Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $420,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIF opened at $28.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

