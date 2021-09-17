Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 793 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after acquiring an additional 840,392 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 167.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 704,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after acquiring an additional 440,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,835 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 660,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 4,167.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 580,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 566,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $47.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $65.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average of $50.89.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

