Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 463.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 26,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 256,802 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 266,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 148,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $89.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $91.43.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.