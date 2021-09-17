US Bancorp DE Buys 1,259 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 26,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

