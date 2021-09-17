Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Everi by 2,355.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Everi during the first quarter worth $87,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everi during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 257.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,772 shares of company stock worth $5,403,821. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 2.99. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.22.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

