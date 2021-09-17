US Bancorp DE Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,872 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,679,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 186,571 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,742,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRE shares. Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

