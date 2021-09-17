Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

NASDAQ:GECC opened at $3.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Great Elm Capital has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GECC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 51.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 141,970 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

