AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AutoZone from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,567.06.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,607.42 on Monday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,595.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,478.85.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

