Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “
Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 8,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.