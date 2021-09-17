Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTWV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $140.62 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $82.96 and a 1 year high of $152.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

