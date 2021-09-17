Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,444 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,444 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 60.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

KXI opened at $61.97 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $62.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

