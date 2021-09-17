Analysts Expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $529.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post sales of $529.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $549.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $508.35 million. Cabot Oil & Gas posted sales of $291.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,204 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Shares of COG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

