Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $190.16 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $215.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $234.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

