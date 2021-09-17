HSBC Lowers Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $153.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.06.

ETN stock opened at $159.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.35. Eaton has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

