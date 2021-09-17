CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $93.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC upgraded CGI from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CGI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.17.

NYSE:GIB opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. CGI has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in CGI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after purchasing an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CGI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CGI by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CGI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after purchasing an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

